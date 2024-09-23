Choosing The Right Backpack Leaf Blower For Your Needs

If you have a yard or patch of land, you may have some difficulty dealing with leaves in the fall. Smaller yards with fewer trees usually clean up easily with a handheld leaf blower . But if you have a large plot that has plenty of foliage, you might want to consider investing in a backpack leaf blower . These handy devices can significantly cut your workload. And there are a number of worthwhile options in every price range.

s are considerably more powerful than handheld models, you won’t have to walk as much. They transfer the bulk of the weight to your back, hips and legs instead of your shoulders and arms. Most importantly, backpack leaf blowers let you work on your entire property without being tethered to an electrical outlet. This versatility makes them the go-to choice for contractors and commercial lawn care outfits.Backpack leaf blowers pack more power than handheld models because they have internal combustion engines. One of the biggest issues with this is how much noise it makes.

, you’ll need to consider noise level regulations. Some communities have laws prohibiting the use of lawn power tools that exceed 65 decibels.Most backpack leaf blowers have two-cycle engines, which use a combination of gasoline and motor oil. It’s extremely important to remember to use this blend since the wrong mixture could wreck your leaf blower. Most use a fuel-to-oil blend, but this can vary based on the model.

