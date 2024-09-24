Chinese Automakers' Shares Rise Despite U.S. Ban Proposal

Shares of Chinese automakers climbed Tuesday, shrugging off a U.S. government proposal to ban certain types of vehicles equipped with car parts from China and Russia.

Shares of Chinese automakers climbed Tuesday, shrugging off a U.S. government proposal to ban certain types of vehicles equipped with car parts from China and Russia, amid a broad rally after Beijing announced policy easing. "Cars today have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies connected to the internet. It doesn't take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary with access to this information could pose a serious risk to both our national security and the privacy of U.S. citizens," said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

