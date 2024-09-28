One of China’s top diplomats encouraged the world to oppose “attempts to weaponize and/or politicize supply chains ” on Thursday in the context of hundreds of mysterious explosions targeting Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon this month., officials in the country confirmed, were caused by pagers, walkie-talkies, mobile phones, solar panels, and other everyday devices, apparently modified to contain explosive material.

“Every company that makes or sells physical devices will be worrying about the integrity of their supply chain,” James Grimmelmann, a professor at Cornell Law School,Al Jazeera. “They are likely to consider adding additional safeguards and verifications so that they can better detect and prevent moves like this.

The massive pager and walkie-talkie explosions in Lebanon reveal at least three hard facts: 1 Civilian devices could be remade into deadly weapons. 2 Trojan malware could be implanted somewhere in supply chains,” she wrote, “3 Those absurd accusations against Chinese-made EVs, cargo cranes, Internet equipment, etc. could actually tell what the accusers might be doing.”

Hua appeared to be responding to investigations that found that the two most common devices that exploded, pagers and walkie-talkies, appeared to be manufactured by companies that denied doing so. The pagers bore the brand label “Gold Apollo,” a tech company in Taiwan.

Lebanon Explosions Supply Chains Weaponization Hezbollah China Diplomacy

