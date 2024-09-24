China Unveils Stimulus Measures To Boost Economy

The People’s Bank of China , China Securities Regulatory Commission and National Financial Regulatory Administration announced a slew of stimulus measures in a joint briefing on Tue . The PBOC doubled down on its monetary policy easing by cutting both the interest rates and banks’ reserve requirement ratio , UOB Group economist Ho Woei Chen notes. Growth to moderate further to 4.6% in 2025 “ China announced a slew of stimulus measures to boost its economy on Tue .

” “China’s latest measures including for the property market were broadly in line with what analysts have called for, though the magnitude of monetary policy easing surpassed expectations. Taking into consideration of the 20bps cut to the 7-day reverse repo rate announced today, we expect the 1Y and 5Y LPR to be lowered to 3.15% and 3.65% respectively by end-2024.

China Stimulus Economy PBOC Interest Rates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

European markets trade higher, buoyed by China's stimulus measuresEuropean stocks traded higher Tuesday, buoyed by China’s central bank monetary stimulus measures.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

China ex central bank adviser proposes $1.4 trillion in stimulus measuresChina ex central bank adviser proposes $1.4 trillion in stimulus measures

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Asia stocks hit 2-1/2-year high on China's stimulus measuresAsia stocks hit 2-1/2-year high on China's stimulus measures

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Iron ore price climbs on China stimulus hopes, softer stockpilesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Gold prices hit record high on rate cut cheer; copper rallies on China stimulusGold prices hit record high on rate cut cheer; copper rallies on China stimulus

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

Gold prices rise after bumper Fed rate cut; copper upbeat on China stimulusGold prices rise after bumper Fed rate cut; copper upbeat on China stimulus

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »