China Unveils Lightweight Spacesuit for Lunar Missions

The China Manned Space Agency unveiled a lightweight spacesuit on Saturday, following four years of research and development. State broadcaster CCTV reported that the suit is designed to protect astronauts during extravehicular activities in the harsh lunar environment.

Astronauts would also face near vacuum-level pressure and significantly higher solar radiation compared to Earth. The spacesuit will allow them to walk, climb, drive, and conduct scientific research on the lunar surface, according to CCTV.The suit is crafted from fabric designed to shield against heat and lunar dust.

The Beijing-based center, responsible for astronaut training and space travel research, hosted the forum in Chongqing.

