China's Youth Unemployment Soars To Record High

China 's youth unemployment hit a fresh high since the new record-keeping process was implemented in December. China 's youth unemployment rate in August rose to the highest level since the new system of record-keeping began in December, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, amid an economic slowdown.That's up from 17.1% in July

China paused reporting the youth unemployment rate for much of the latter half of last year while it reassessed its calculation methods. The updated jobless rate for young people excludes those who are still in school, reflecting the increasing number of individuals pursuing higher education in a more competitive job market.

Youth Unemployment China Economy Job Market Graduates

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's youth unemployment hits fresh high amid economic slowdown and restrictive hiring policiesThe jobless rate for people in China ages 16 to 24, and not in school, rose to 18.8% last month. That's up from 17.1% in July, and 13.2% in June.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

New unproductive forces: the Chinese youth owning their unemploymentNew unproductive forces: the Chinese youth owning their unemployment

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

A tale of two travel recoveries: Japan soars, while China struggles to lure travelers backTravel demand to visit Japan is setting records, but interest to visit China remains muted among international visitors.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

4-hour power: World’s 1st 62-mile-range hydrogen-powered drone soars in ChinaChina's Tianmushan Laboratory has developed a revolutionary hydrogen-powered drone capable of flying 62 miles (100 kilometers).

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

A tale of two travel recoveries: Japan soars, while China struggles to lure travelers backTravel demand to visit Japan is setting records, but interest to visit China remains muted among international visitors.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

A tale of two travel recoveries: Japan soars, while China struggles to lure travelers backTravel demand to visit Japan is setting records, but interest to visit China remains muted among international visitors.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »