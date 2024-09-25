China's Rate Cuts Signal Need for Fiscal Support to Fuel Growth

"We will need a major fiscal policy support to see higher CNY government bond yields ," said Edmund Goh, head of China fixed income at abrdn.

The differential between U.S. and Chinese government bond yields reflects how market expectations for growth in the world's two largest economies have diverged. For years, the Chinese yield had traded well above that of the U.S., giving investors an incentive to park capital in the fast-growing developing economy versus slower growth in the U.S.

"The market is forming a medium to long-term expectation on the U.S. growth rate, the inflation rate. cutting 50 basis points doesn't change this outlook much," said Yifei Ding, senior fixed income portfolio manager at Invesco. Asked Tuesday about the downward trend in Chinese government bond yields, PBOC Gov. Pan Gongsheng partly attributed it to a slower increase in government bond issuance. He said the central bank was working with the Ministry of Finance on the pace of bond issuance.Analysts generally don't expect the Chinese 10-year government bond yield to drop significantly in the near future.

Fiscal Policy China Economy Interest Rates Bond Yields Reflation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed officials signal further rate hikes despite recent cutsFederal Reserve officials maintain their stance on continued interest rate increases, emphasizing a strong labor market and caution against complacency.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Investors Should Reposition Portfolios As Fed Rate Cuts Signal Easing CycleFollowing the Federal Reserve's first rate cut in over four years, investors are advised to adjust their portfolios to adapt to the changing macroeconomic environment. Experts suggest focusing on small-cap companies that benefit from lower interest rates and exploring fixed income options as cash holdings may decline.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Investors react to China's broad rate cutsInvestors react to China's broad rate cuts

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

China central bank cuts medium-term loan rateChina central bank cuts medium-term loan rate

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

China central bank cuts medium-term loan rateChina's central bank lowered the cost of its medium-term loans to banks on Wednesday, in a move consistent with other broad policy to shore up flailing economy.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

China needs more than rate cuts to boost economic growthMore fiscal support is needed, analysts said, after the PBOC surprised markets by announcing plans to cut a number of rates.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »