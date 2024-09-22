China's Property Market Implosion: A More Relevant Story Than The Fed's Rate Cut

The news of the week is NOT the Fed cutting 50 bps - yes sure, that’s important but there is something much more relevant going on., and it’s now approaching levels last seen 8 years ago!In standard circumstances I’d tell you this is not a disaster.Chinese households hold 60%+ of their wealth in Chinese properties.
It’s because Xi Jinping wants to engineer a new ‘‘common prosperity’’ economic model which relies less on leverage, tech bubbles, bridges in the middle of nowhere and frothy house prices and more on internal consumption.inflated with absurd levels of leverage…well, that’s not an easy task to achieve.Chinese 10-year interest rates just dropped below 2% for the first time..ever?Ask Japanese people in the 1990s for reference:And of course - who am I not to spend a few words on the Fed as well.
The chart above does just that, and it compares Fed Funds with the underlying trend of US nominal growth .
