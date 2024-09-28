China's Newest Nuclear Sub Sinks Mysteriously in Wuhan Shipyard

A senior U.S. defense official said Thursday that China ’s latest nuclear-powered attack sub sank in May or June while sitting in a shipyard near Wuhan, a baffling and embarrassing disaster the People’s Liberation Army Navy has kept secret until now.sub, easily identified by its distinctive tail, docked at the shipyard in early March. The sub was reportedly undergoing final outfitting before heading to sea.

“In addition to the obvious questions about training standards and equipment quality, the incident raises deeper questions about the PLA’s internal accountability and oversight of China’s defense industry, which has long been plagued by corruption,” the source said. Shugart concluded from his study of commercial satellite photos that China was able to recover the drowned sub, but it would take “a lot of work” to make it operational again.

China Submarine Nuclear Shipyard Sinking

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China’s newest nuclear-powered submarine sank earlier this year, US official saysChina’s newest nuclear-powered submarine sank pierside in the spring and the Chinese Navy tried to conceal the loss, according to two US defense officials.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

China's Newest Nuclear Submarine Sinks During ConstructionSatellite imagery revealed that China's first Zhou-class nuclear-powered attack submarine sank while being built. The incident, confirmed by a U.S. military official, represents a setback for Beijing as it expands its naval fleet.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Chinese officials cover up sinking of country’s newest nuclear-powered submarine tied to pierA senior U.S. Defense official said it was no surprise China covered up that its first nuclear-powered Zhou-class submarine sank while attached to a pier between May and June.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

America Now Disassembling Old Nuclear Warheads to Power Nuclear ReactorsScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

Putin Says Russia Will Consider Attack By Non-Nuclear State Backed By Nuclear Power A 'Joint Attack'Russian President Vladimir Putin announced proposed changes to Moscow's rule book on the use of nuclear weapons, warning that any attack by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear-armed nation would be considered a 'joint attack'. Putin said amendments to Russia's nuclear doctrine will define 'the conditions for the use of nuclear weapons' and expand 'the category of states and military alliances in relation to which nuclear deterrence is carried out'.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

'Reckless, irresponsible': EU rejects Putin's nuclear weapon threatRussia's Putin announces a revised nuclear doctrine allowing the use of nuclear weapons against non-nuclear states supported by nuclear powers, referencing Ukraine and its Western allies.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »