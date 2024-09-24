China Probes Calvin Klein's Parent Company Over Alleged Xinjiang Supply Chain Disruptions

China 's Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday it was launching a probe into Calvin Klein -parent PVH Group over alleged business disruptions around its Xinjiang supply chain .

The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday announced plans to ban the import or sale of cars with specific hardware or software linked to China or Russia.mechanism. Launched in 2019 shortly after the U.S. blacklisted Huawei, the list is China's version of the U.S. Commerce Department's entity list that restricts named companies from accessing items originating in the U.S.

