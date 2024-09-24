China Cuts Interest Rates in Bid to Boost Slumping Economy

People's Bank of China Gov. Pan Gongsheng announced a flood of support measures in a rare press conference Tuesday amid a deepening economic slump.

Pan also said the PBOC would cut the 7-day repo rate by 0.2 percentage points, and signaled that a 0.2-0.25% cut in the loan prime rate is possible. Later in the press conference, he also signaled that a 0.2-0.25% cut in the loan prime rate is possible, without specifying when or if he was referring to the one-year or five-year LPR. Last Friday, the PBOC kept its main benchmark lending rates unchanged at the monthly fixing.

