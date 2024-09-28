China amplifies disinformation to reshape global perceptions

Cuando el veterano diplomático estadounidense Kurt Campbell viajó a las Islas Salomón para contrarrestar la influencia de Beijing en ese país del Pacífico Sur, rápidamente descubrió hasta dónde llega China para difundir su mensaje.

Los sitios a menudo se dirigen a audiencias específicas y tienen nombres que suenan como de organizaciones de noticias tradicionales o el de periódicos desaparecidos. A diferencia de Rusia o Irán, que han mostrado claras preferencias en la campaña presidencial estadounidense, Beijing es más cauteloso y se centra en difundir contenido positivo sobre China. Si bien los sitios no son propiedad del gobierno de China, publican contenido chino.

