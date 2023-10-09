Chilling audio of attempts by air traffic control to reach crashed plane with 3 kids inside

Raphael, 11, Evita, 9, and Philomena, 6, were tragically killed when the light plane went down just minutes after taking off from Canberra Airport (pictured with their siblings and parents Elyse and Dave Smith).Chilling audio has captured the final words from a pilot of a light aircraft that crashed near Canberra and the desperate attempts of air traffic controllers to reach him.

The four-seat Cirrus SR22 took off from Canberra Airport at 2:40 pm heading for Armidale in regional New South Wales and crashed just 10 minutes later. Emergency services rushed to a paddock near Lake George in the NSW Tablelands where they found the wreckage. A 65-year-old pilot was on board with his three grandchildren – an 11-year-old boy and two girls aged nine and six.Now, a recording of radio communications between the plane and air traffic controllers has been published by the Daily Mail.

In it, Canberra Airport’s tower can be heard giving the aircraft, registered as VH-MSF, clearance for takeoff. A few minutes later, it’s heard to be “four miles east of Canberra” and directed to “‘resume navigation and track direct to Culin”.It marks the final transmission from the pilot. As the plane reached 9000 feet, its forward speed was lost, and it plunged to the ground. headtopics.com

By 2:50 pm, it has disappeared from radar and a controller attempted to make repeated contact for the next 10 minutes, to no avail.As the reality of the situation becomes clear, aircraft landing and taking off from Canberra Airport are alerted, told: “There is some problem with a light aircraft. We will let you know.”“Attention all stations,” a controller can be heard saying.

Police Superintendent Cath Bradbury told reporters the Royal Fire Service quickly extinguished the blaze.“We ask that anyone else in this area who might have seen the plane just prior to the collision, whether it was incurring any trouble or what they saw afterwards, to contact police. headtopics.com

