Chiefs Outlast Falcons In Tight Contest, Remain Undefeated

went to Atlanta and soared over the Falcons with a 22-17 win, moving it to 3-0 on the young campaign.It wasn't always pretty and Mahomes was far from his best for the second straight season, but Atlanta's inability to score in the second half proved decisive. It came down to the final drive, but the Falcons failed to convert a 4th and short via Bijan Robinson that sealed the deal.

Kansas City last time out benefited from a pass interference call on a 4th and 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals, which helped set up its last-second field-goal win.QB play between Mahomes and Cousins wasn't always at its best, but both stars received vital help from their young wideouts. Atlanta received solid play from Drake London as the third-year wideout continues to blossom. London logged six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown to follow up on his solid outing at Philadelphia. Darnell Mooney also came up big with eight catches for 66 yards, but Atlanta will be disappointed with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier struggling on the ground. Robinson, specifically, averaged just 1.9 yards per carry en route to 31 rushing yards.

Then Atlanta will again be at home against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are also off to a solid start. The three-game stretch concludes at the Carolina Panthers, who, for now, are a slightly different team with Andy Dalton under center instead of

