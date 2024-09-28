Chief Adviser To NYC Mayor Eric Adams Has Phone Seized In Federal Investigation

The chief adviser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams had her phone seized by federal agents and was “served with a subpoena,” her lawyer confirmed to theto the outlet, Ingrid Lewis-Martin ’s lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, explained that his client would “cooperate fully with any and all investigations.
“Ingrid Lewis-Martin has been served with a subpoena from the Southern District of New York and her phones were given to the New York County District Attorney’s Office,” Aidala said. “She will cooperate fully with any and all investigations.
. The indictment against Ulrich charged him with allegedly “exchanging access and official favors for $150,000 in cash and gifts.” The recent indictment against Adams comes as a wave of people in his administration have resigned and faced federal investigations and raids on their homes.on the homes of New York City First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and New York City Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Philip Banks in relation to an investigation into Adams’ 2021 campaign.Thomas G.
