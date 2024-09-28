Chicagoans Turn In Guns For $100 Reward

People received $100 for each gunLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.Promising complete anonymity, people voluntarily lined up to turn guns over to the Chicago Police Department on Saturday.

"What we are really doing is making Chicago homes much safer," said Glen Brooks, CPD Director of Community Policing. Guns of all sizes were inspected and processed in the basement of St. Sabina Church on the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, in exchange for cash."One of the things that I've been seeing, and it's just September, we have a lot of kids who are bringing guns to school because they know where mom, dad, grandpa leave their guns because not everybody secures their guns. This is one of the ways we can prevent that from happening," said Commander Michael Tate, CPD 6th District.

Gun Violence Chicago Policedepartment Safety Community Policing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10x) for Saturday Night NCAAF Week 1Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook today and wager any of the Week 1 NCAAF matchups on Aug. 31, 2024, at 10:30 p.m. ET, and receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for LSU vs USCWith this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for LSU vs. USC. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for BC vs FSUWith this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for BC. vs FSU. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for the 2024 NFL Season KickoffThe more you bet with this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo, the more you get. Get up to $1,000 in bonus bets to start this exciting NFL season.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for the 2024 NFL Season KickoffBet more and get more with this Fanatics Sportsbook Promo. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus bets to begin this exhilarating NFL season.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) for College Football Week 2With this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, new users can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for BC. vs FSU. Sign up and claim the Bet $100, Get $100 (10X) offer today.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »