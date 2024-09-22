Chicago Weather Forecast: National vs. Almanac Predictions Divide on Winter's Severity

Most Chicago residents expect cold weather and some snow during the winter months, but just how frigid it will get and how much snow the area will receive are a subject of a heated debate among forecast models.

only has an outlook that runs through the conclusion of meteorological fall, which ends on Nov. 30. That outlook is leaning toward above average temperatures in the Chicago area during that time, and about equal chances of either wetter or drier conditions than normal.

La Niña patterns occur when sea-surface temperatures along the equator in the Pacific Ocean are unusually cold. Trade winds then grow in strength, pushing warmer water toward Asia, which then allows cool water to rise to the surface near the west coast of the Americas.

