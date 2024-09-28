Chicago Voters to Elect Board of Education Members for First Time

Come Election Day, Nov. 5, voters will get a chance to elect members to the Chicago Board of Education for the first time. With 37 days away until then, some candidates running made their pitch on Saturday to voters on the city's South Side.

“I tell you one distinct thing that sets me apart from all other candidates is that I actually have background in serving on this Board of Education,” said Lewis. “I think it’s unfortunate, because right now the district itself can’t really afford more distractions than it already has with its budget deficit,” said Williams.The district is facing a $500 million budget deficit. The conflict between Johnson and Martinez stems from a $300 million short-term loan to cover a new teachers union contract. Therese Boyle, another candidate, questioned the timing of the calls for Martinez to resign in the midst of negotiations.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly

Chicago Elections Board Of Education CPS Local Politics Voter Engagement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will the Chicago Board of Education fire CEO Pedro Martinez?All eyes are on the seven members of the Chicago Board of Education, appointed by the mayor. Whose side are they on?

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Board of Education to vote on keeping all CPS schools openChicago Board of Education to vote on keeping all CPS schools open

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Board of Education to meet amid rumors of school closuresBoard members are expected to vote on a resolution stating CPS will not close schools under Pedro Martinez's tenure as CEO.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Chicago Board of Education to meet and discuss local school councils, district developmentsThe Chicago Board of Education will convene Thursday night to discuss local school councils and current developments within the district.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Board of Education to vote on CPS strategic 5-year planChicago Board of Education to vote on CPS strategic 5-year plan

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

10 Missing One Chicago Characters & Actors I Still Hope Will Return In Fire, P.D. & MedMatt Casey in Chicago Fire, Erin Lindsay in Chicago PD, and April Sexton in Chicago Med.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »