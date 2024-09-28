Chicago Voters to Elect Board of Education Members for First Time

Come Election Day, Nov. 5, voters will get a chance to elect members to the Chicago Board of Education for the first time. With 37 days away until then, some candidates running made their pitch on Saturday to voters on the city's South Side.
“I tell you one distinct thing that sets me apart from all other candidates is that I actually have background in serving on this Board of Education,” said Lewis. “I think it’s unfortunate, because right now the district itself can’t really afford more distractions than it already has with its budget deficit,” said Williams.The district is facing a $500 million budget deficit. The conflict between Johnson and Martinez stems from a $300 million short-term loan to cover a new teachers union contract. Therese Boyle, another candidate, questioned the timing of the calls for Martinez to resign in the midst of negotiations.
