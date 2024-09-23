Chicago To Shut Down Controversial ShotSpotter Gun Detection Technology

Monday, September 23, 2024 1:31AMThe city's ShotSpotter contract ended early Sunday morning. The company that owns ShotSpotter will begin dismantling the technology in Chicago on Monday.

Starting tonight, every gunshot victim left bleeding in the streets of our city will be a worthy sacrifice in the eyes of the mayor for his radical agenda.Aldermen voted 33-14 earlier this week to keep the technology system, falling one short of a veto-proof majority. That led to Mayor Brandon Johnson's veto, effectively ending the technology that has monitored Chicago's neighborhoods for more than six years.

Alderwoman Silvana Tabares of the 23rd Ward issued a statement Sunday, saying, "Starting tonight, every gunshot victim left bleeding in the streets of our city will be a worthy sacrifice in the eyes of the mayor for his radical agenda. Every single one."Some aldermen warn ShotSpotter veto could blow up budget negotiations between mayor, city council

Shotspotter Chicago Gun Detection Mayor Johnson Public Safety

