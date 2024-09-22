Chicago Gangs Fear Turf War With Influx of Venezuelan Migrants

Venezuelan migrants moving into Chicago’s South Side have caught the attention of the city’s gangs, with some fearing an impending turf war between local gangs and their Venezuelan counterparts. 'When the black gangs here get fed up with the illegalities and criminal activities of these migrants or non-citizens, the city of Chicago is going to go up in flames and there will be nothing the National Guard or the government can do about it when the bloodshed hits the streets.

With the arrival has come a rise in crime, locals told the New York Post, while some Venezuelan gangsters have started to encroach on the territory of the city’s local gangs. 'There’s been a lot going on with that nobody’s even hearing about,' Zacc Massie, a local Chicago gang member, told the New York Post. 'They be moving in our own territory and robbing people but they don’t get arrested like we do. I actually talked to one on the translator app.

It’s still violent down here but it’s calmed down a lot,' one gang member told the outlet. 'Back in the day we’d get shot if we went over there. It’s calmed down a lot. The last thing we need are the Venezuelans.' The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Chicago Gangs Venezuelan Migrants Turf War Crime Tren De Aragua

Chicago gangs clash with Venezuelan Tren de Aragua members: 'Blacks against migrants'An influx of Venezuelan migrants, including some from the notorious Tren de Aragua gang, to Chicago, has raised fears of a potential turf war between factions.

Hotel Faces Legal Action After Venezuelan Gangs TakeoverCourt documents seen by Newsweek show that over the past two years, police have received 693 calls to investigate criminal activity within the hotel.

What led to rumors Trump shared about Venezuelan gangs taking over a Colorado building?

Pro-Trump podcaster Dave Rubin apparently insinuates that Venezuelan gangs could rape or kill Taylor SwiftDave Rubin appeared to insinuate that Taylor Swift could be raped or killed by Venezuelan gangs following the singer endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

Blame the Biden admin for Venezuelan gangs, migrants taking over Aurora, ColoradoThe Biden administration, in partnership with Denver authorities and publicly subsidized NGOs, provided the funding and logistics to place a large number of Venezuelan migrants in Aurora, creating …

Haitian Migrants Face Exploitation Amidst Concerns Over Venezuelan GangsThe influx of Haitian migrants into the United States has raised concerns about exploitation and the presence of dangerous Venezuelan gangs. While many Haitians are hardworking individuals who contribute to communities, there are reports of drug use and gang activity allegedly linked to the Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang designated as a foreign terrorist organization by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

