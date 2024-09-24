Chevrolet Teams Up With Erewhon to Introduce Electric Juice

Chevrolet has teamed up with an upscale grocery store to introduce Electric Juice . It’s made from chocho and blue spirulina, and will be given away at a test drive event in Studio City on September 27. The collaboration is designed to promote the Equinox EV in California, which is a major market for electric vehicles. If you managed to snag a bottle of Volkswagen’s Gewürz ketchup for your currywurst sausages, you’ll probably need something to help wash it down.
The company also offers a $24 cup of Strawberry Probiotic Ice Cream and a $15 Probiotic Soda. Southern California craziness aside, Electric Juice features chocho and blue spirulina. The former is the “planet’s most protein-rich plant source,” while the latter is an electric-blue superfood that matches the Equinox EV’s signature color.
Chevrolet Equinox EV Electric Juice Erewhon Collaboration Marketing Campaign
