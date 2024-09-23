Cher To Headline Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Return

Music icon Cher will be headlining the musical lineup for the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show . The 'Believe' singer’s upcoming performance was announced on the brand’s Instagram. 'It's a woman's world, so it's understood that you can’t have a fashion show without the mother of fashion herself—@ Cher !' they wrote. Victoria’s Secret added that more performers will be joining their 'first-ever, all-women lineup' when the show airs Oct. 15.

Tyra Banks, one of the most famous faces to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, will also be returning to the show. In a video shared on social media, she and fellow model Gigi Hadid exchanged invites in a setup reminiscent of Banks’ 'Tyra Mail' gimmick from her reality show, 'America’s Next Top Model.' Earlier this year, the lingerie brand announced the show would be returning in a statement on Instagram. 'We’ve read the comments and heard you.

In a statement reported by People, Victoria’s Secret noted some significant changes in its approach to the show this year. 'The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will deliver precisely what our customers have been asking for — the glamour, runway, fashion, fun, wings, entertainment — all through a powerful, modern lens reflecting who we are today,' a representative for the brand told the outlet.

year later, Victoria’s Secret was the subject of a New York Times investigation that detailed an alleged culture of misogyny at the company. The company split from L Brands in 2021 and has continued to change its approach to its female customer base. In 2023, Victoria’s Secret released a filmed version of a fashion show on Prime Video before its official relaunch this year.

This is really a celebration of everything we’ve been doing. Believe me, we have got such super fans out there that there is an element where people are saying, ‘You bring it back exactly as it was before. Bring back exactly the same models, and don’t change anything,'' Schaffer said.

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Cher Tyra Banks Gigi Hadid

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cher to Headline All-Women Artist Lineup at First Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Since 2018Cher will lead the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's first-ever all-women lineup. Get the details on the event's comeback.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Tyla to Perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowTyla is set to perform at this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which was announced Wednesday (Sept. 18). Get the details.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid star in new video for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: See hereThe Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will take place on Oct. 15.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

What's Going on With the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally).

Source: marieclaire - 🏆 102. / 63 Read more »

LISA to Perform at Victoria’s Secret Fashion ShowLISA is set to take the stage and perform at the highly anticipated return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

The Bomb Fashion Show Spotlight: Envysaje Atelier is Blazing a New Trail in the Fashion IndustryThe number one digital destination for multicultural fashion.

Source: thefashionbomb - 🏆 159. / 63 Read more »