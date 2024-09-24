Chemicals in Food Packaging Linked to Breast Cancer Risk

Nearly 200 chemicals connected to breast cancer are used in the making of food packaging and plastic tableware, and dozens of those carcinogens can migrate into the human body, a new study found.

— worrisome chemicals that have been linked to many health concerns. Often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment, are used in food packaging to prevent grease and water from soaking through food wrappers and beverage cups. can also be found in the ink used to print logos and instructions on food containers. Chemicals in the

family are linked to high cholesterol, cancer and various chronic diseases as well as a limited antibody response to vaccines in both adults and children, according to a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Phthalates have been linked to childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular issues, cancer and premature death in people ages 55 to 64.

Breast Cancer Food Packaging Chemicals Carcinogens Health Risk

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hazardous Chemicals Found Migrating From Food Packaging To FoodA new study published in Nature reveals that 25% of over 14,000 analyzed food contact chemicals (FCCs) were found present in humans, with many exhibiting hazardous properties. The research highlights the urgent need to ban the most hazardous chemicals migrating from food packaging and other FCAs into foods.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

More than 3,000 chemicals enter the body through food packaging, study findsA new study recently found evidence for widespread human exposure to food contact chemicals (FCCs) through food packaging items.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Over 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodiesMore than 3,600 chemicals used in food packaging or preparation have been detected in human bodies, some of which are hazardous to health, while little is known about others, a study said Tuesday.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Scientists Find 3,600 Food Packaging Chemicals in Human BodiesThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 63. / 68 Read more »

You Could Be Eating Toxic Chemicals From Food PackagingPeople ingest tiny, chemical-containing bits of things that touch the food and drink we consume every day. There are a vast number of sources of these chemicals, ranging from plastic bags and bottles, to take-out containers and shrink wrap, to manufacturing and cooking equipment.

Source: WebMD - 🏆 709. / 51 Read more »

Hazardous chemicals in food packaging can also be found in peopleChemicals used in food packaging and linked with health problems have been detected in the human body. The chemicals can move from packaging into food.

Source: NPRHealth - 🏆 144. / 63 Read more »