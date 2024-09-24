Chemicals in Food Packaging Linked to Breast Cancer Risk

Nearly 200 chemicals connected to breast cancer are used in the making of food packaging and plastic tableware, and dozens of those carcinogens can migrate into the human body, a new study found.
— worrisome chemicals that have been linked to many health concerns. Often called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment, are used in food packaging to prevent grease and water from soaking through food wrappers and beverage cups. can also be found in the ink used to print logos and instructions on food containers. Chemicals in the
family are linked to high cholesterol, cancer and various chronic diseases as well as a limited antibody response to vaccines in both adults and children, according to a report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Phthalates have been linked to childhood obesity, asthma, cardiovascular issues, cancer and premature death in people ages 55 to 64.
