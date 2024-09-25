Chemical Leak in Hamilton County Prompts Evacuations, Shelter-in-Place Orders

Hamilton County Emergency Management has advised some Whitewater Township residents to evacuate due to a chemical leak Tuesday.
A shelter has been opened for the public at Whitewater Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Rd. Another is at Miami Township Town Hall on South Miami Ave.Styrene exposure can lead to headaches, nausea or respiratory issues. The district has canceled classes on Wednesday due to the incident. All after-school events planned for Wednesday will be determined by 1 p.m. if they will be canceled. Additionally, Our Lady of the Visitation and St. Jude schools are also closed on Wednesday due to the chemical leak.
People trying to return home have been met with roadblocks, regardless of their circumstances. Some residents are worried about their pets, while others have urgent medical needs. One man, whose son is diabetic, was told to call 911 to get medicine for his child.I was trying to get back to the house; I've got two dogs there, and my husband doesn't have a way out. So, I guess what we're going to end up doing is calling 911. I just want my family together tonight," said Brown.
