Chemical Leak in Hamilton County Prompts Evacuations, Shelter-in-Place Orders

Hamilton County Emergency Management has advised some Whitewater Township residents to evacuate due to a chemical leak Tuesday.

A shelter has been opened for the public at Whitewater Community Center at 6125 Dry Fork Rd. Another is at Miami Township Town Hall on South Miami Ave.Styrene exposure can lead to headaches, nausea or respiratory issues. The district has canceled classes on Wednesday due to the incident. All after-school events planned for Wednesday will be determined by 1 p.m. if they will be canceled. Additionally, Our Lady of the Visitation and St. Jude schools are also closed on Wednesday due to the chemical leak.

People trying to return home have been met with roadblocks, regardless of their circumstances. Some residents are worried about their pets, while others have urgent medical needs. One man, whose son is diabetic, was told to call 911 to get medicine for his child.I was trying to get back to the house; I've got two dogs there, and my husband doesn't have a way out. So, I guess what we're going to end up doing is calling 911. I just want my family together tonight," said Brown.

Chemical Leak Evacuation Shelter-In-Place Styrene Explosion Threat

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cbsaustin / 🏆 595. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chemical leak from railcar leads to evacuations in Hamilton County, OhioThose within half a mile of the rail yard were told to leave the area.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

People evacuate due to dangerous chemical leak, possible explosion threat in OhioA chemical leak in Ohio has residents evacuating their homes as crews work to assess the evacuation zone.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Chemical Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near CincinnatiA chemical gas leak from a rail tanker near Cincinnati prompted fears of an explosion and evacuation orders for people within at least a half-mile radius of the incident. Authorities determined the chemical is styrene, used in the production of plastic, rubber, fiberglass and other structural material.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Pittsburg: Chlorine leak prompts hazmat response at local chemical plantA leaking rail car prompted an emergency response and public health advisory, but no injuries or ill effects were reported Sunday.

Source: OakTribNews - 🏆 597. / 51 Read more »

Pittsburg: Health officials respond to suspected chlorine leak at local chemical plantPeople in the area could possibly experience eye, skin, nose or throat irritation.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Dangerous chemical leak spurs evacuation order in Ohio townA dangerous chemical leak from a rail car has spurred an evacuation order in an Ohio town. Hamilton County Emergency Management issued the order Tuesday for Grandview. It advises anyone within a half-mile of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River in Grandview, west of Cincinnati, to leave immediately.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »