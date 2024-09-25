Chemical Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near Cincinnati

The leak in Whitewater Township involves styrene, a gas used in the production of plastic, rubber, fiberglass and other structural materialA chemical gas leak from a rail tanker near Cincinnati prompted fears of an explosion and evacuation orders for people within at least a half-mile radius of the incident.

Colorless, odorless gas spewing from the tanker at State Route 128 and U.S. Route 50 was reported to first responders shortly after 1 p.m., Chief Mike Siefke of the Little Miami Joint Fire and Rescue District said during a pair of news conferences.Authorities determined the chemical is styrene, he said. It's used in the production of plastic, rubber, fiberglass and other structural material.

The threat for the community 22 miles east-northeast of Cincinnati is that the rail car tank has been heating up and will explode if it continues, Siefke said. Firefighters were dousing the container with water in an attempt to reverse its temperature rise, he said.

Area public schools, the Three Rivers Local School District, shut down instruction early on Tuesday and canceled instruction and all activities scheduled for Wednesday, It wasn't yet clear who owns the rail car or its cargo, officials said Tuesday night. A spokesperson for Central Railroad of Indiana said in a statement it was cooperating with first responders.

