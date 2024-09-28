Chelsea Music Festival Celebrates 15 Years as NYC's Longest-Running Arts Event

NBC New York spoke with the co-founders of the longest-running festival celebrating music, art and food in New York CityThe Chelsea Music Festival is kicked off its 15th season Friday -- making it the longest-running festival celebrating music, art, and food in New York City.

Each year, the Chelsea Music Festival brings together fields in the arts, getting together leaders in the performing, visual, and culinary worlds. In doing so, it creates a cross-cultural platform for both collaboration and playful experimentation. Its co-founders and co-artistic directors Ken-David Masur and Melinda Lee Masur, both professional musicians, spoke with NBC New York about the milestone.“It’s been neat for us to explore venues south of the Lincoln Center and just bring people into concerts where they wouldn’t normally go to,” Masur told NBC New York.

This festival features different, often overlooked, musical genres, from chamber music to jazz to everything in between, in non-traditional spaces in the vibrant neighborhood of Chelsea. This edition brings art to life in the High Line, the Czech Center, and St. Paul’s German Lutheran Church, to name a few.With each season built around a theme, this year’s “Connecting the Dots” focuses on the arts’ role in healing, strengthening brain health, and connecting people to one another.

Music Festival Art Food Chelsea Music Festival NYC Events

