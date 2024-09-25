ChatGPT Now Offers Advanced Voice Feature For Paid Subscribers

While the tool is quick to respond and can talk in different accents, you might run into a rate limit if you use it enough in a single day.OpenAI said Tuesday that its popular chatbot now has an advanced voice feature for people who pay for the premium service. The tool allows for more fluid conversations.
In the months since, people have been able to configure ChatGPT to talk to them in other voices through a free tier. The advanced version responds more quickly and will stop talking and listen if you interrupt it. There are now nine voices to choose from, and you can enter instructions for voice chats in the Customizations part of the app's settings.OpenAI got a head start in the generative AI chatbot market, when it launched ChatGPT in late 2022.
Create a new chat by swiping right or tapping the two-line icon in the top left corner and selecting ChatGPT at the top. To the right of the"Message" text field and the microphone icon, you should see a sound wave icon. Tap that and make sure your sound is on. OpenAI said it has improved accents in some foreign languages and has increased the speed of conversations. But if you don't like what you're hearing, you can ask ChatGPT to speak differently. You can tell it to speed up, for example, or incorporate a Southern accent.
Chatgpt Openai Voice Feature AI Subscription
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »
Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »