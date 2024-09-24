Charlie Blackmon To Retire At Season's End After 14 Seasons With Colorado Rockies

Four-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon will retire at the end of the season after spending his entire major-league career with the Colorado Rockies . The outfielder known for his bushy beard announced his decision Monday. The Rockies will celebrate Blackmon throughout their final homestand this week and hold a tribute for him before the season finale Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Blackmon spent 14 seasons with the team and is the franchise's all-time leader in triples .

It is with a thankful heart and a career's worth of memories that I choose a new path.' Blackmon was taken by the Rockies in the second round of the 2008 first-year player draft out of Georgia Tech. He made his major league debut on June 7, 2011, against San Diego. The 38-year-old Blackmon has a .292 average with 226 homers and 148 stolen bases heading into his final few games. He also was a two-time Silver Slugger.

Charlie Blackmon Colorado Rockies Retirement MLB

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlie Blackmon announces retirement after 14-year career with Colorado RockiesSydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon will retire at the end of year after spending 14 seasons with RockiesFour-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon will retire at the end of the season after spending his entire major-league career with the Colorado Rockies. The outfielder known for his bushy beard announced his decision Monday.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Longtime Rockies star Charlie Blackmon retiring after 14 MLB seasonsThe Rockies’ most prolific player of the last decade is saying goodbye to baseball.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Rockies OF Charlie Blackmon Announces Retirement After 14 SeasonsBlackmon is retiring after spending all 14 of his MLB seasons with the Rockies.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Rockies lifer Charlie Blackmon to retire at season's endFour-time All-Star Charlie Blackmon will retire at the end of the season after spending his entire major league career with the Rockies, he announced Monday on Instagram.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon retiring after iconic 14-year careerThe 38-year-old outfielder’s hard-charging play, gnarly mountain-man beard and infectious walk-up song made him a fan favorite.

Source: denverpost - 🏆 13. / 72 Read more »