Charlie Blackmon Announces Retirement From MLB After 14 Seasons

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon announced on Monday that he will retire from Major League Baseball at the end of this season. After addressing his upcoming retirement in an interview at Coors Field, Blackmon was embraced by his family—his wife Ashley, son Wyatt , daughter Josie , and his mother Ellen—before the Rockies’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Denver, on Sept. 24, 2024. His teammates were also present for the occasion.

“I don’t think I’m looking for a nine-to-five ,” he said as he balanced his 3-year-old daughter, Josie, and his 1-year-old son, Wyatt, on his lap. “I’m probably going to take some time and get away from from the grind. I’m looking forward to having free time, spending more time with my family, and doing some dad stuff.

“I feel like I have never really worked a day in my life, but I do work really hard,” he said. “It’s going to be very different on the other side, I know that. But at the same time, I think this is the right decision.” Tuesday’s news conference certainly felt like a family gathering. Nearly all of the Rockies players, staff, and front office were in attendance, as was Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was Blackmon’s teammate in Colorado from 2013 to ’20.

