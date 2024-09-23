Chargers Suffer Multiple Injuries In Loss To Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers were riding a two-game winning streak coming into Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers . After what appeared to be a back-and-forth defensive contest with the Steelers , the Chargers suffered injuries to many key players.One key player who suffered an injury is first-round pick offensive lineman, Joe Alt . Alt went down in the fourth quarter and was instantly questionable to return. With further testing done, it is believed that Alt suffered an MCL sprain.
To make matters far worse for the Chargers, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater was also injured in the game. Head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed Slater suffered a sprained pec, though there are no updates on how long Slater might be out.Edge rusher Joey Bosa also left the game after re-aggravating a hip injury that also almost led to his not suiting up on Sunday.
Chargers Steelers Injuries Joe Alt Justin Herbert Rashawn Slater Joey Bosa
