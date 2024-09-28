Chargers Face Mounting Injuries Ahead of Clash With Chiefs

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert , seen calling signals against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Pittsburgh, is questionable to play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. by an injury. One of their top pass rushers is out because of an injury. Their top safety, the beating heart of their defense, is suspended for one game.

Outside linebacker Joey Bosa injured his hip on the first play of the Chargers’ 20-10 loss to the Steelers, another in a string of injuries that have sidelined over the last few seasons. What’s more, he suffered a broken left hand that required surgery during training camp and said he was only 95% going into Week 1.

Despite being shorthanded, despite not having beaten the Chiefs in 10 consecutive home games stretching from San Diego to Carson to Mexico City to Inglewood, the Chargers said they were ready for whatever Mahomes, Kelce and the Chiefs could throw at them Sunday. “We have so much respect for Patrick and what he’s done, Coach Reid, just their whole offense,” Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. “So, it’s a great opportunity, it’s a great challenge. It’s a fine line of ‘You’ve got to play your stuff, you’ve got to play football.’”

Elijah Molden is likely to start in place of James, as he did when fellow safety Alohi Gilman was sidelined for the. The Chargers also signed veteran safety Tony Jefferson to the active squad from the practice squad to take James’ place on the roster.in his place if – and that’s a big if – he can’t play. Herbert was listed as limited in practice during the week, but he was no longer wearing the walking boot he wore after the game against the Steelers. His ankle was heavily taped, however.

