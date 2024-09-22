Chappell Roan Criticizes Both Sides of Politics While Advocating for Trans Rights

Although Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign has used the song"Femininomenon" from Chappell's album, she revealed why she refuses to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election.Jim Dyson / Getty Images

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter encouraged people to research and make informed decisions while criticizing the major political parties."There's problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what's going on in your city."organizations like For The Gworls, The GLO Center, and The Trevor Project, did specify what changes she would like to see."Trans rights.

Politics Social Issues Chappell Roan Political Endorsement Trans Rights LGBTQ+ Voting

