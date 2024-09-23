Chappell Roan Admits Severe Depression Fueled By Abusive Side Of Fame

Chappell Roan was destined to be a star, but her meteoric rise to fame came at a cost to her mental health. The 'Pink Pony Club' singer, who has a slew of songs on the US Hot 100 charts one year to the day of the release of her debut studio album, 'The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,' admitted she was recently diagnosed with severe depression. 'I'm in therapy twice a week,' Roan told The Guardian.
’m very turned off by the celebrity of it all,' she said. 'Some girls have been in this so long that they’re used to that, but I’m not that girl. I’m not gonna be a sweetie pie to a man who’s telling me to shut the f--- up.' LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? While she's aware some of her fans aren't interested in that dialogue, she won't stop speaking her truth. 'They think I’m complaining about my success,' she said. 'I’m complaining about being abused.' Her sadness, though, can feel consuming. 'Every time I walk through my front door, it just comes out of me,' she said.
Chappell Roan Depression Fame Abuse Music
