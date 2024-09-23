Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms Expected This Week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND , Ohio — There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, possibly bringing some much-needed rain to Northeast Ohio .

The National Weather Service predicts the best chance of showers is before 3 p.m., but even then it’s only a 30% chance. It will be cooler, with a high around 72 degrees. The chance of showers will carry into the evening and overnight, and temps will drop to the low 60s.Tuesday will bring a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the mid-70s. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and highs again will be in the mid-70s.

Weather Showers Thunderstorms Cleveland Ohio

