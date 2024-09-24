CFDA Collaborates with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research

The Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ) announced a collaboration with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, an organization dedicated to funding research for childhood cancers. The CFDA 's working group will donate dedicated proceeds from the sale of each design to the foundation.

This initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research while celebrating the creativity and impact of fashion designers.

