Centennial's Bike Lane Puzzle: What's Driving People Crazy?

Ella from Centennial writes, “What’s driving you crazy? What is with the strange, mile long bike lane on a part of Clinton Street north of Dry Creek? It just seems so out of place and has an open lane to the right.
The project will also add new lighting along both sides of Inverness Drive West between Dry Creek and the Inverness Resort, improve the drainage, add new landscaping, enhance the signage and near the end of the project, repave much of the roadway south of Dry Creek.This reconfiguration of Clinton and Inverness Drive is just one of several changes to the streets in this part of Centennial. There was a roadway study done in 2018 by the Denver South Transportation Management Association.
Bike Lane Centennial Colorado Transportation Inverness Drive West
