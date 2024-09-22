Cellphone Bans Gain Momentum in US Schools

Cellphone bans are becoming commonplace in U.S. schools, with numerous states bringing in restrictions on children having devices on them during education hours.The debate over phones in schools has been ongoing since they became a significant part of everyday life in the mid-2000s.

According to the Pew Research Center, 72 percent of high school teachers say cellphone distractions are a major problem.According to a recent study by Prodigy Game, which surveyed 800 American parents and 200 teachers, on average teachers have to discipline students for using their phones five times a week, and 46 percent said they have been forced to confiscate a student's device.

