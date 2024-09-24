Celebrities' Use of Testosterone Therapy Could Lead More Women to Try HRT

Celebrities ' use of testosterone to boost their sex drive could lead more women to try hormone replacement therapy , experts say. Actress Kate Winslet recently revealed in an appearance on the 'How to Fail' podcast with Elizabeth Day that a dip in libido could mean an imbalance in testosterone levels. 'A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone,' the 'Titanic' actress, 48, told a listener.

Holtz has worked with numerous celebrities to optimize their hormone levels. He confirmed that many women and men have reported a 'noticeable improvement in libido after optimizing testosterone.' Some women have also reported an improvement in libido when correcting a deficiency in DHEA , a hormone the body produces in the adrenal gland, according to the expert.

Sexual function in women can be influenced by hormones, neurotransmitters, mental health, relationship dynamics and even chronic medical conditions,' she said. Effective treatment addresses these root causes rather than just offering 'superficial fixes,' she said. 'Women need to know that low libido is a legitimate medical concern, not just something they have to 'push through.'' For more Health articles, visit www.

HRT Testosterone Libido Celebrities Hormone Replacement Therapy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celebrities Calling Out Other Celebrities: A Look at Recent Feuds and ControversiesThis article explores recent instances of celebrities publicly criticizing or calling out each other on social media. It highlights controversies involving G-Eazy, Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Amber Heard, Britney Spears, and Kim Kardashian, showcasing the complexities and potential consequences of these online exchanges.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Study solves testosterone's paradoxical effects in prostate cancerA treatment paradox has recently come to light in prostate cancer: blocking testosterone production halts tumor growth in early disease, while elevating the hormone can delay disease progression in patients whose disease has advanced.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Elon Musk Suggests That Government Should Be Replaced by Dudes With High TestosteroneScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

How Testosterone Changes the Immune System in Trans MenA small study of transgender men taking testosterone revealed changes in immune pathways involved in responding to viruses and inflammation

Source: sciam - 🏆 300. / 63 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: The Vitamin Shoppe Launches Testosterone Via Telehealth Platform Whole Health RxThe Vitamin Shoppe is launching testosterone replacement therapy Kyzatrex via its telehealth platform Whole Health Rx, which also offers weight loss drugs.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

A surge in testosterone after winning sheds light on the joy of victory.After winning, we experience a surge in testosterone and a spurt of happiness, as other vertebrates seem to do.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »