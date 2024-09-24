Celebrities' Use of Testosterone Therapy Could Lead More Women to Try HRT

Celebrities ' use of testosterone to boost their sex drive could lead more women to try hormone replacement therapy , experts say. Actress Kate Winslet recently revealed in an appearance on the 'How to Fail' podcast with Elizabeth Day that a dip in libido could mean an imbalance in testosterone levels. 'A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body; when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone,' the 'Titanic' actress, 48, told a listener.
Holtz has worked with numerous celebrities to optimize their hormone levels. He confirmed that many women and men have reported a 'noticeable improvement in libido after optimizing testosterone.' Some women have also reported an improvement in libido when correcting a deficiency in DHEA , a hormone the body produces in the adrenal gland, according to the expert.
Sexual function in women can be influenced by hormones, neurotransmitters, mental health, relationship dynamics and even chronic medical conditions,' she said. Effective treatment addresses these root causes rather than just offering 'superficial fixes,' she said. 'Women need to know that low libido is a legitimate medical concern, not just something they have to 'push through.'' For more Health articles, visit www.
HRT Testosterone Libido Celebrities Hormone Replacement Therapy
