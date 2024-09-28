Celebrities Back Harris, But Media Ally Warns Of 'Socio-Economic Disconnect'

Hollywood celebrities are lining up to endorse Kamala Harris in the final stretch of the election cycle, providing her campaign with an abundance of free publicity, social media clout, and favorable media coverage.
But as ordinary Americans continue to suffer due to record-high consumer prices, one of Kamala Harris’ biggest media allies is sounding the alarm about her coziness with wealthy stars.“The courting of celebrity endorsements is a long-running tradition in presidential politics and one that Democrats generally win,” NBC News reporter Matt Dixon noted.
Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has not missed the opportunity to point out the socio-economic disconnect. “Patriot, Comrade Kamala is putting together a RADICAL LEFT DREAM TEAM,” Trump wrote in a fundraising email last week after Harris did an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “She’s got HOLLYWOOD HACKS like Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis raising MILLIONS for her campaign.”
Like so much of her campaign, Kamala Harris' affinity for celebrities has been inconsistent and sometimes contradictory.As voters are demanding more substance instead of puff from her, Kamala Harris has begun to lean more heavily into celebrities, welcoming their endorsements and star power.And she has touted her recent endorsement from Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence — though polls show the vast majority of voters
