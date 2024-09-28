Celebrations erupt in Syria after alleged assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah , now assassinated by Israel, aided the regime’s bloodshed in Syria , which proved pivotal in curbing the Syria n revolution.Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah , has been a key ally of the Assad regime since the outbreak of the Syria n civil war in 2011. / Photo: Reuters

Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, has been a key ally of the Syrian regime since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. For many Syrians, particularly those in opposition-held areas like Idlib, Hezbollah’s involvement in the war is synonymous with oppression and violence.

Despite numerous offensives by Syrian forces to retake the region, Idlib remains outside of regime control. Estimates suggest the population of Idlib is between 3 and 4.5 million people, with more than half being internally displaced refugees. Hezbollah’s intervention in the Syrian civil war has been deeply unpopular among the Sunni-majority opposition. Many Syrians view the group as responsible for prolonging the conflict and enabling the Syrian regime to remain in power.

Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Syria Syrian Civil War Assassination

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



trtworld / 🏆 101. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Army Claims Killing of Hezbollah Leader Hassan NasrallahThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, stating he was killed in a targeted airstrike on Friday. Nasrallah led the Iran-backed militant group for over three decades.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Israel says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed by strike in Lebanon's capital BeirutHassan Nasrallah, the long-time leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, was killed in an airstrike in Lebanon's capital Beirut, Israel's military says.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut airstrikes: IDF'Nasrallah was the central decision-maker and the strategic leader.'

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in strike, Israeli army saysThe Israeli army on Saturday officially announced the killing of Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed by airstrike in Beirut: IDFToday's Video Headlines: 9/27/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Israeli military says Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Beirut strikeThe Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization Hassan Nasrallah died in its strike Friday against the group’s headquarters in Lebanon.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »