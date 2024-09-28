Celebrations erupt in Syria after alleged assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

Hassan Nasrallah , now assassinated by Israel, aided the regime’s bloodshed in Syria , which proved pivotal in curbing the Syria n revolution.Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah , has been a key ally of the Assad regime since the outbreak of the Syria n civil war in 2011. / Photo: Reuters
Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, has been a key ally of the Syrian regime since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. For many Syrians, particularly those in opposition-held areas like Idlib, Hezbollah’s involvement in the war is synonymous with oppression and violence.
Despite numerous offensives by Syrian forces to retake the region, Idlib remains outside of regime control. Estimates suggest the population of Idlib is between 3 and 4.5 million people, with more than half being internally displaced refugees. Hezbollah’s intervention in the Syrian civil war has been deeply unpopular among the Sunni-majority opposition. Many Syrians view the group as responsible for prolonging the conflict and enabling the Syrian regime to remain in power.
