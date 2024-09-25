CC Sabathia Uses Passion For Golf To Give Back Through Annual Charity Tournament

CC Sabathia is expected to be in the MLB Hall of Fame as early as next year when he hits the ballot for the first time, but he is passionate about another sport these days. One that he continues to use to give back to the youth in communities that have embraced him throughout his life.

But golf is also a platform to give his PitCCh In family another avenue to make connections and grow. Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

CC Sabathia Baseball Golf Charity Youth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CC Sabathia's passion for golf continues to impact youth through PitCCH In Foundation's annual tournamentCC Sabathia's 4th Annual Golf Tournament, along with title sponsor Kaulig Companies, took place at Alpine Country Club in New Jersey to once again benefit his PitCCH In Foundation.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Selena Gomez Brings Passion, Tears & Fierce Dance Numbers in New ‘Emilia Pérez’ Teaser: WatchSelena Gomez in the 'Emilia Perez' teaser dances and brings passion in the emotional clip. Watch.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Woman shares her passion for making trucker hatsAlyssa Walker shares her passion for making creative trucker hats.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »

Speedy Auto Service: A Legacy Driven by Passion | Car NewsSpeedy Auto Service: Seven Decades of Expertise and Trust in Auto Repair

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

Winona Ryder Says Sexual Harassment ‘Soured’ Passion for Making MoviesWynona Ryder said in an interview that she was 'blatantly' sexually harassed, and that the experience 'soured' her passion for making movies.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Passion & PersistenceCatch up on the latest news, photos, videos, and more on Passion & Persistence.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »