Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline Star In Apple TV+'s Disclaimer Thriller From Gravity Director

Toronto International Film Festival is best known for its collection of highly-anticipated and often critically acclaimed movies, but the event also has its fair share of television shows to promote. One such project is Apple TV+'s Disclaimer , a new thriller from 5-time Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.

Screen Rant interviewed the stars and director of Disclaimer while on the red carpet of its TIFF premiere, and everyone had nothing but glowing praise for Cate Blanchett. Additionally, Cuarón shared which aspects of the original novel he hoped to preserve, Kline discussed the mood on set, and George explained how she stepped into Blanchett's shoes as a younger version of her character.

Of course, when you are thinking, and it springs out and becomes a film in your head, it's very specific. You have to be very discriminating of what you choose or don't choose from the book because you're creating a completely different form. I think that the novel lent itself with incredible material and also incredible narrative lines, and then we elaborated mostly on those.

Cate Blanchett Kevin Kline Disclaimer Apple TV+ Alfonso Cuarón TIFF Thriller

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch Cate Blanchett & Kevin Hart Do Their Own Stunts in Exclusive Borderlands ClipComingSoon is debuting an exclusive Borderlands clip showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the stunts performed by the actors.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Cate Blanchett Reimagines Her Viral Spoon Top for ‘Disclaimer’ Red Carpet Premiere at 2024 TIFFCate Blanchett brings back her viral spoon detailing in a custom Hodakova suit at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 'Disclaimer' premiere.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Rumours Trailer: Cate Blanchett Horror-Comedy With 80% RT Score Gets Unsettling First LookCate Blanchett in Rumours

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Cate Blanchett Embraces The Venice Dramatics in a Black Velvet GownCate Blanchett and Gina Gershon portray video game characters in ‘Borderlands,’ but their off-screen friendship is the real game-changer.

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

Billy Bob Thornton’s Horror Thriller Cast Cate Blanchett in a Very Personal RoleCate Blanchett as Annabelle looking to the distance with a confused expression in the film The Gift.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Alfonso Cuarón, Cate Blanchett bring series ‘Disclaimer’ to Venice Film FestivalAlfonso Cuarón is the first to admit that he does not know how to make a television series. He might even be too old to learn how, he said. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has technically now made a series, the seven-part AppleTV+ show “Disclaimer,” with Cate Blanchett, which is playing Venice Film Festival. But he did it his way: Like a film.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »