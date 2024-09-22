Cate Blanchett & Kevin Kline Star In Apple TV+'s Disclaimer Thriller From Gravity Director

Toronto International Film Festival is best known for its collection of highly-anticipated and often critically acclaimed movies, but the event also has its fair share of television shows to promote. One such project is Apple TV+'s Disclaimer , a new thriller from 5-time Academy Award-winning director Alfonso Cuarón.
Screen Rant interviewed the stars and director of Disclaimer while on the red carpet of its TIFF premiere, and everyone had nothing but glowing praise for Cate Blanchett. Additionally, Cuarón shared which aspects of the original novel he hoped to preserve, Kline discussed the mood on set, and George explained how she stepped into Blanchett's shoes as a younger version of her character.
Of course, when you are thinking, and it springs out and becomes a film in your head, it's very specific. You have to be very discriminating of what you choose or don't choose from the book because you're creating a completely different form. I think that the novel lent itself with incredible material and also incredible narrative lines, and then we elaborated mostly on those.
Cate Blanchett Kevin Kline Disclaimer Apple TV+ Alfonso Cuarón TIFF Thriller
