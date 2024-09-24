Cate Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen Star in 'Disclaimer' Trailer

, Disclaimer is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. In addition to Blanchett and Kline, the upcoming series also stars Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon, with Indira Varma as the show’s narrator.A story told in seven chapters, the trailer for Disclaimer introduces viewers to Blanchett’s Catherine Ravenscroft — an acclaimed journalist known for unraveling the misdeeds and atrocities of other people.

To maintain balance, Catherine — for the longest time — has concealed some parts of herself from the world. But that would soon change when an unknown author sends her a book titled “The Perfect Stranger,” which seems to expose all her secrets. Shen then reveals that the story is about her as she burns the book, with the author confirmed to be on a quest to expose Catherine as “the world to know the truth.

“Acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft built her reputation revealing the misdeeds and transgressions of others. When she receives a novel from an unknown author, she is horrified to realize she is now the main character in a story that exposes her darkest secrets and threatens to destroy her family,” the synopsis reads.

Disclaimer is set to premiere its first two episodes on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 11, followed by new episodes arriving on Fridays.

