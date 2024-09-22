Cassie Ventura Spotted Out In New York City Amidst Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Sex Trafficking Charges

FILE - Sean " Diddy " Combs and Cassie attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. shows the singer walking along a street in New York City while smiling and holding her cell phone. She's wearing a bucket hat, a black T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

An unsealed indictment states Combs "abused, threatened, and coerced women and others around him to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation, and conceal his conduct" between 2008 and the present. Ventura, as well as several other women, recently came forward with claims of sexual and physical assaults.

Ventura also said she appreciates everyone who "has taken the time to take this matter seriously" and urged people to listen to domestic assault victims when they open up about abuse they've endured.

