Carousel Lens: A Cosmic Funhouse Mirror Reveals Secrets of the Early Universe

A gravitational lens is the ultimate funhouse mirror of the Universe. It distorts the view of objects behind them but also supplies amazing information about distant galaxies and quasars. Astronomers using Hubble Space Telescope recently released a new image of one of these weird apparitions called “The Carousel Lens”. It’s a rare alignment of seven background galaxies that all appear distorted by an intervening galaxy cluster .

The Carousel Lens was uncovered in Dark Energy Survey data a few years ago. Now astronomers are zeroing in on it to measure its mass and the effects on the images of more distant galaxies. This gravitational lens alignment of seven galaxies and a foreground galaxy cluster could well provide new insights into the early Universe via the high-redshift galaxy sources, the properties of the lensing cluster, and unanswered questions in cosmology.

The Carousel lenses at least seven distant galaxies. They lie anywhere from 7.62 to 12 billion light-years away from Earth. Their alignment with the lensing cluster resulted in multiple images of each of the more distant galaxies. Their shapes are the result of the “funhouse mirror” effect that stretches their apparitions. The galaxy labeled “4a, 4b, 4c, 4d” actually forms a nearly perfect “Einstein Cross”, which shows the symmetrical distribution of mass in the lens.

The big spread of distances between the lens itself and the galaxies it’s distorting also presents some interesting cosmological areas of study. In particular, the science team hopes to do more spectral studies to understand the lensing cluster’s matter distribution. At least seven lensed sources will help constrain the amount of matter in the cluster and aid in understanding the amounts of dark and baryonic matter in such systems.

Gravitational Lens Hubble Space Telescope Early Universe Galaxy Cluster Cosmology

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



universetoday / 🏆 297. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnifying deep space through the 'Carousel Lens'—rare alignment offers unique opportunity to study cosmologyIn a rare and extraordinary discovery, researchers have identified a unique configuration of galaxies that form the most exquisitely aligned gravitational lens found to date.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Magnifying deep space through the 'carousel lens'A newly discovered cluster-scale strong gravitational lens, with a rare alignment of seven background lensed galaxies, provides a unique opportunity to study cosmology.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

Hubble telescope spies a sparkling 'cosmic fossil' 3 million light-years away (image)Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Astrophysicist Decodes the Science Behind Webb’s Cosmic Question Mark ImageAn astrophysicist explains the science behind a recent incredible James Webb Space Telescope image. How does gravity warp light?

Source: petapixel - 🏆 527. / 51 Read more »

In three-nation coaching carousel, Canada has the best seatWith 21 months left before the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. and Mexico are trailing Canada and coach Jesse Marsch in player and program development.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

The largest Einstein Cross ever discovered dwells among a rare 'carousel' of galaxiesRobert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »