Caroline Ellison Urged For Leniency in Sentencing

Ellison's attorneys urged Judge Lewis Kaplan to be lenient when he sentences her Tuesday afternoon, arguing Ellison "unflinchingly acknowledged her own wrongdoing, without minimization, blame shifting or self-pity." They added, "She time and again proved herself an enormously credible and important cooperating witness" against her on again-off again boyfriend, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried .

Federal prosecutors agreed Ellison provided "extraordinary cooperation that was crucial to the Government's successful prosecution" of Bankman-Fried. "Caroline poses no risk of recidivism and presents no threat to public safety. It would therefore promote respect for the law to grant leniency in recognition of Caroline's early disclosure of the crimes, her unmitigated acceptance of responsibility for them, and—most importantly—her extensive cooperation with the government," defense attorney Anjan Sahni wrote in a letter to the judge.

"Caroline was in an on-again-off-again, sometimes-secret relationship with Mr. Bankman-Fried that she understood at the time was fundamentally unequal. Deeply unhappy, Caroline repeatedly considered leaving Alameda, but Mr. Bankman-Fried convinced her to stay, telling her she was essential to the survival of the business, and that he loved her ," the defense letter said.

