Caroline Ellison Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for FTX Role

Caroline Ellison , the star witness in the prosecution of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried , was sentenced in New York federal court in Manhattan to two years in prison and ordered to forfeit $11 billion.

Caroline Ellison, former chief executive officer of Alameda Research LLC, at podium giving her sentencing statement in court in New York, US, on September 24, 2024."I've seen a lot of cooperators over the years and I've never seen one quite like Miss Ellison," said Kaplan, who also said he believed that Ellison was genuinely remorseful for her crimes and that her cooperation carried a steep price for her emotionally.

Ellison read from a statement in a shaky voice while crying at times as she apologized to the people she had hurt and said she was deeply ashamed. She also said she was sorry for not being brave enough to walk away from FTX and Bankman-Fried. Two other former FTX executives, Gary Wang and Nishad Singh, are scheduled to be sentenced later this year. Like Ellison, they pleaded guilty instead of standing trial.

Late Monday, Ellison's attorneys in a court filing said they had finalized financial settlements with prosecutors and the FTX debtor's estate.

FTX Caroline Ellison Sam Bankman-Fried Crypto Currency Fraud

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Caroline Ellison sentenced to two years in jail for role in FTX fraudCaroline Ellison //dodged prison time/was sentenced to TK years// for fraud and conspiracy. The former CEO of Alameda Research was key in convicting her ex, Sam Bankman-Fried.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Caroline Ellison Sentenced to Two Years in Prison for Role in FTX CollapseFormer Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison receives a lighter sentence than federal guidelines due to her cooperation with authorities in the case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Caroline Ellison Sentenced To Two Years in Prison for Role in FTX FraudCaroline Ellison, former CEO of Alameda Research and ex-girlfriend of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, has been sentenced to two years in prison for her role in the crypto exchange's collapse. She was ordered to forfeit $11 billion.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

Caroline Ellison, former FTX executive, sentenced to 24 months in prisonEllison, a former top executive for Sam Bankman-Friend's crypto hedge fund, was sentenced Tuesday for fraud.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

FTX fraudster Caroline Ellison sentenced to 2 years in prison, ordered to forfeit $11 billionCaroline Ellison, the star witness in the prosecution of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison Sentenced To 24 Months In PrisonCaroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, was sentenced to 24 months in prison for her role in the FTX collapse. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan acknowledged Ellison's cooperation with the government and remorse but stated that a 'get out of jail free card' was not an option given the severity of the financial fraud.

Source: CoinDesk - 🏆 291. / 63 Read more »