Caroline Ellison Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison for Role in FTX Collapse

Caroline Ellison , the former girlfriend, employee and co-conspirator of convicted FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried , was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Tuesday for her role in defrauding investors and customers of the cryptocurrency platform ahead of its multi-billion-dollar collapse. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan handed Ellison the two year term behind bars, along with 3 years of supervision. Ellison was also ordered to forfeit around $7.11 billion.

Ellison faced as much as 110 years in prison, but prosecutors had urged the judge to show leniency, even referring to her cooperation as "exemplary." Her defense team asked the judge for no jail time and a supervised release of three years, arguing that she was pivotal to Bankman-Fried's conviction, she was not the lead orchestrator of the crime and has repented.

