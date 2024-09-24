Caroline Ellison Faces Sentencing After Testifying Against Sam Bankman-Fried

Caroline Ellison was the star witness in the criminal case against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried . On Tuesday, she will face her own sentencing.

Bankman-Fried and Ellison are both, in the eyes of the U.S. judicial system, guilty of the same crimes.Two counts of wire fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The federal Probation Department has recommended"time served with three years of supervised release" as a credit to Ellison's"extraordinary cooperation with the government" and"her otherwise unblemished record." At most, Perry estimates that Ellison, who is the third executive tied to Bankman-Fried's enterprise to be sentenced, faces 18 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

