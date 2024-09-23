Carly Pearce Addresses Backlash Over Heckler Incident at WE Fest

Carly Pearce weighed in on the backlash that she received after telling a heckler to 'get the f--- out of my show' during a concert last month. While performing at WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the 34-year-old singer called out a rude fan in the audience and had the man removed from the venue.

We've known each other for years and years and years back when he was a bartender, and I was an AirBnB cleaner,' Pearce said. 'So to get to obviously see our careers have a lot of similarities over the last six years, but to then get to join forces on something together is so fun.' The two agreed that paying tribute to country music singer-songwriter Alan Jackson, who received the ACM Poet’s Award along with Walt Aldridge, was another highlight.

